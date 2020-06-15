Kinross Gold (KGC +1.6% ) says it reached an agreement in principle with Mauritania's government that would provide the company with a 30-year exploitation license for Tasiast Sud, granted with expedited permitting and the possibility of early mining.

Kinross says the agreement also would reinstate the tax exemption on fuel duties and repay $40M in outstanding tax refunds to the company with an agreed payment schedule through 2025.

The company in turn would pay $10M to the government to resolve disputes related to fuel use and tax exemptions, and pay another $15M to resolve disputes over its prior application to convert the Tasiast Sud exploration license into an exploitation permit.

Kinross also says it will update the royalty structure for Tasiast "so that it aligns with Mauritania's current mining conventions, and... will strengthen the foundation for long-term stability and further align interests by ensuring the country receives an appropriate share of economic benefits from the Tasiast mine."