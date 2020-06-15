NetEase (NTES +0.8% ) is teaming up with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (T -1.3% ) to develop a new mobile game based on middle-earth franchise The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a new officially licensed strategy game based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels.

"This adaptation will unlock new opportunities for players to explore the iconic settings and characters of middle-earth while utilizing their strategic skills in battle," says WBIE President David Haddad.

