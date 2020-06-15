Japan's defense ministry says it has suspended plans to deploy two U.S.-made Aegis Ashore air defense radar stations, citing major new costs and delays from modifications needed to ensure rocket debris from the system does not endanger local residents.

The two proposed Lockheed Martin (LMT -3.1% ) radar sites, which Japan agreed in 2017 to buy for an initial $2.1B, also faced opposition from local residents.

The ministry says needed hardware changes would be expensive and take considerable time, without providing specific details.

The two planned systems already were expected to cost ~$4.1B for operation and maintenance for the next 30 years, according to the government.