FDA yanks emergency use authorization for malaria drugs for COVID-19

Citing that they are "unlikely to be effective," the FDA has revoked its emergency use authorization of malaria meds chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In March, the agency signed off on the use of the medicines, totaling more than 100M doses from various stockpiles and company inventories, but subsequent studies failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit.

President Trump was an early proponent, calling the drugs "game changers" in COVID-19, personally taking hydroxychloroquine after he was exposed to two people who tested positive for the coronavirus.