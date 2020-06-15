Dallas Fed's Kaplan expresses skepticism over yield-curve control - Bloomberg

Jun. 15, 2020 12:21 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is willing to explore yield-curve control, but is "having a little skepticism" about the potential Fed tool.
  • via Bloomberg.
  • "I think it'd be wise to show some restraint and to assess the implications of what we've done so far before we make our next move," he said.
  • Specifically, he worries about yield-curve control distorting financial markets.
  • The Fed's forward guidance should be tied to outcomes, chiefly its dual mandate of stable inflation and maximum employment, he added.
