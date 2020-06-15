Needham lowers 2020-2021 estimates on Designer Brands (DBI -0.3% ) to factor in ongoing COVID-19 pressures.

"We anticipate pressure from closed stores and significantly lower demand for DBI's Camuto wholesale arm. DBI has strong omni-channel capabilities and the negative impact of store closures should be partly offset by an acceleration of digital (we est. 10-15% of sales). While recent data points for store reopenings in footwear have been encouraging (CAL’s Famous Footwear store comps were up in May and June), we model sales declines for each Q of CY20. DBI has already taken action to preserve its capital, and we believe its revolver should be sufficient to get through a challenging year."

While analyst Rick Patel lowers the price target on DBI to $9 from $11 to factor in the short-term pressure, he keeps a Buy rating in place on the retailer with valuation seen near a trough.