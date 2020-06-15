JinkoSolar slumps after big Q1 earnings miss, weak Q2 guidance
Jun. 15, 2020 12:26 PM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)JKSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar (JKS -8.9%) plunges after Q1 earnings came in well short of expectations and the company forecasts Q2 revenues of $1.1B-$1.18B, below $1.29B analyst consensus estimate.
- Q1 revenues rose to $1.2B but only $1.03B, in line with guidance of $1B-$1.08B, when excluding gains from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico.
- Q1 solar module shipments totaled 3.4 GW, up 12.3% Y/Y but down 24.8% Q/Q, and at the low end of 3.4-3.7 GW company guidance.
- For Q2, JinkoSolar sees 4.2-4.5 GW of solar module shipments, $1.1B-$1.18B of total revenue and gross margin of 16%-18%.
- For the full year, the company expects mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 20 GW, 11 GW and 25 GW, respectively, by year-end 2020.