JinkoSolar slumps after big Q1 earnings miss, weak Q2 guidance

Jun. 15, 2020 12:26 PM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)JKSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • JinkoSolar (JKS -8.9%) plunges after Q1 earnings came in well short of expectations and the company forecasts Q2 revenues of $1.1B-$1.18B, below $1.29B analyst consensus estimate.
  • Q1 revenues rose to $1.2B but only $1.03B, in line with guidance of $1B-$1.08B, when excluding gains from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico.
  • Q1 solar module shipments totaled 3.4 GW, up 12.3% Y/Y but down 24.8% Q/Q, and at the low end of 3.4-3.7 GW company guidance.
  • For Q2, JinkoSolar sees 4.2-4.5 GW of solar module shipments, $1.1B-$1.18B of total revenue and gross margin of 16%-18%.
  • For the full year, the company expects mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 20 GW, 11 GW and 25 GW, respectively, by year-end 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.