American Express (AXP +0.6% ) May U.S. consumer card delinquency rate ticks down to 1.6% from 1.7% in April and rises from 1.4% in May 2019.

Net charge-off rate of 3.0% rises from 2.7% in April and 2.5% a year ago.

During Q1, AXP started a customer pandemic relief program for customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delinquency status is generally frozen at enrollment and loans that are current at enrollment don't age, regardless of whether payment is made. Delinquency aging resumes where it had left off upon exiting the program.