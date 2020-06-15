Abivax (OTCPK:AAVXF) received a €5M in non-dilutive financing, with 12 months maturity at 0.25% interest, from Société Générale in the form of a loan guaranteed by the French state. This is beside the €36M non-dilutive funding in May 2020 granted by Bpifrance.

With an option of 5 years extension, the loan extends into the company's cash runway into early 2021 and support in its rapid development of ongoing and planned clinical study programs.

The company also plans to secure at least €30M additional financing for corporate objectives and to maintain its current development plans and timelines.