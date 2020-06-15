Sokoman Minerals announces non-brokered flow-through private placement
Jun. 15, 2020 12:36 PM ETSokoman Minerals Corp. (SICNF)SICNFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sokoman Minerals (OTCQB:SICNF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares.
- Sokoman intends to issue flow-through shares at a price of $0.115 per flow-through share for gross proceeds of up to $1.5M.
- The proceeds of this financing will be used to advance Sokoman's flagship Moosehead Gold Project.
- Sokoman's treasury currently sits at around $1.4M cash.
- The Company will pay finders' fees of 6% cash and 6% broker warrants, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
- The placement is expected to be filed on or around June 19, 2020.