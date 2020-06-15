This is a sneak peak of exclusive content created for Premium and Pro subscribers...please share your comments below.
Markets have been rocked by volatility in recent sessions as fears of a second Covid-19 wave and a slower-than-expected reopening weigh on markets. The S&P 500 has lost 4.8% over the last five sessions.
Inflation expectations have also eased in recent sessions, with the yield curve flattening.
Bank of America ran a screen looking at stocks whose performance is negatively correlated to inflation. If a less inflationary backdrop materializes, these "anti-inflation" stocks could be well positioned.
We used Seeking Alpha's screening tools to sort Bank of America's top 20 "anti-inflation" names based on their Seeking Alpha quant rankings. Here were the top 5:
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)
The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY)
Seven out of 10 of the most negatively correlated stocks to inflation on the Bank of America list were in the Consumer Discretionary sector, suggesting elements within the segment provide an element of security in a lackluster growth environment.
Broadening the scope, and using Seeking Alpha's screening tool, the following stocks in the consumer discretionary sector with the highest quant rankings included:
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)
JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)
Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)
PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)
In a similar vein, amid the backdrop of weaker consumer price index (NYSEARCA:CPI) data, Nomura analysts also weighed in on some of their favorites, finding there were still some pockets of inflation in the food and grocery space, providing a tailwind for the names. Those can be found here.
