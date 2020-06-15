This is a sneak peak of exclusive content created for Premium and Pro subscribers...please share your comments below.

Markets have been rocked by volatility in recent sessions as fears of a second Covid-19 wave and a slower-than-expected reopening weigh on markets. The S&P 500 has lost 4.8% over the last five sessions.

Inflation expectations have also eased in recent sessions, with the yield curve flattening.

Bank of America ran a screen looking at stocks whose performance is negatively correlated to inflation. If a less inflationary backdrop materializes, these "anti-inflation" stocks could be well positioned.

We used Seeking Alpha's screening tools to sort Bank of America's top 20 "anti-inflation" names based on their Seeking Alpha quant rankings. Here were the top 5: