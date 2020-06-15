Cabot Oil & Gas charged over Pennsylvania contamination
Jun. 15, 2020
- Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -4.5%) dips deeply into the red after the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office formally charges the company for environmental crimes in the state.
- The charges follow a grand jury investigation that found the company failed to fix faulty gas wells in Dimock and surrounding communities that leaked methane into residential water supplies.
- The Pennsylvania AG charges Cabot with a total of 15 criminal counts, including illegal discharge of industrial wastes and unlawful conduct under the state's Clean Streams Law; maximum fines are $50K or $25K, depending on the count.
- The company has said the gas in Dimock's aquifer is naturally occurring, saying its pre-drill testing of thousands of private water wells in the area show a high percentage with methane.