Cabot Oil & Gas charged over Pennsylvania contamination

Jun. 15, 2020 12:47 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CTRABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -4.5%) dips deeply into the red after the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office formally charges the company for environmental crimes in the state.
  • The charges follow a grand jury investigation that found the company failed to fix faulty gas wells in Dimock and surrounding communities that leaked methane into residential water supplies.
  • The Pennsylvania AG charges Cabot with a total of 15 criminal counts, including illegal discharge of industrial wastes and unlawful conduct under the state's Clean Streams Law; maximum fines are $50K or $25K, depending on the count.
  • The company has said the gas in Dimock's aquifer is naturally occurring, saying its pre-drill testing of thousands of private water wells in the area show a high percentage with methane.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.