Cadence Design Systems (CDNS +0.0% ) three-way collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg (TSM -0.4% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +0.1% ) will be focusing on utilizing cloud infrastructure to reduce semiconductor design signoff schedules.

Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence said that "Through our continued collaboration with TSMC and Microsoft, we’re making it easy for customers to offload their Tempus Timing Signoff Solution and Quantus Extraction Solution workloads to the cloud and reap the full benefits of our scalable solutions."

A major improvement in productivity without constraints of on-premise hardware can be achieved to vertical market users by moving to the cloud.