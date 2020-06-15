House Democrats wrote letters to the CEOs of some of the country's largest banks demanding that they turn over documents that show how they managed the government's Paycheck Protection Program.

The House's subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis sent letters to the chiefs of JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ), Bank of America (BAC -0.8% ), Santander Bank (SAN -3.4% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ), US Bancorp (USB +1.7% ), Truist Financial (TFC -1.8% ), Citibank (C -0.6% ), and PNC Financial (PNC -0.5% ) regarding the forgivable loan program that was intended to offer relief to small businesses affected by the pandemic shutdowns.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said the subcommittee is looking into whether lenders in the program "favored large, well-funded companies over struggling small businesses in underserved communities — contrary to Congress's clear intent."

The group also wrote to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administrator head Jovita Carranza requesting their correspondence with the banks and certain trade groups.

Today, Mnuchin said he'll start talks with the "Senate and others on a bipartisan basis to strike the appropriate balance for proper oversight of PPP loans and appropriate protection of small business information."