Fearless Films (OTCQB:FERL) has agreed to acquire the acclaimed The Lunatic, a film whose rights were held by Victor Altomare, the President of Fearless Films Inc., in an all-stock transaction.

The Lunatic has won the bronze award in Houston Film Festival, and was also awarded at the Yorkton Short Film Video festival.

Victor Altomare, CEO of the wholly-owned operating division, founder and creative lead for Fearless Films Inc. stated, "Fearless Films was founded with the idea of producing quality entertainment with project budgets under $6M. While we work on new productions, we want to build the library of the company; acquiring previously-completed productions helps grow our value proposition for distributors."