Six former employees of eBay (EBAY -0.1% ) have been charged in Massachusetts with leading a cyberstalking campaign targeting the editor and publisher of a newsletter that eBay execs viewed as critical of the company.

The alleged harassment included sending the couple threatening messages, as well as disturbing deliveries like live cockroaches, a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask. Covert surveillance of the victims is also alleged.

EBay statement: "Neither the company nor any current eBay employee was indicted. In order to preserve the integrity of the government's investigation, eBay did not previously communicate about this matter."

The company went on to note that the internal investigation also examined what role CEO (at the time) Devin Wenig had in the matter. The internal investigation is said to have found that, while Wenig's communications were inappropriate, there was no evidence that he knew in advance about or authorized the actions that were later directed toward the blogger and her husband.

Source: Press Release