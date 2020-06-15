Chilean copper miners' unions are calling for a re-evaluation of the operational continuity plans of the country's biggest miners because of an "alarming" increase in COVID-19 cases among workers.

A statement signed by union leadership of Codelco comes a few days after workers at the state-owned copper miner - the world's largest - said they were considering walking off the job at some sites.

Large copper companies including Codelco, BHP and Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) so far have maintained production levels but they have been hit by lower prices led by a reduction in demand from China.

Chile has suffered more than 170K cases and 3,300 deaths from COVID-19.

