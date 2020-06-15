Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan says a recent read of Monster Beverage's (MNST -1.0% ) proxy reveals the adoption of a revised executive compensation plan that includes three significant changes effective in 2020.

"The changes purportedly better align Monster with peers, though we think they are favorable for shareholders mainly as they move the company from an entirely discretionary scheme to a formulaic one, focusing on operating income and EPS growth."

Astrachan thinks aligning compensation to operating profit, despite management's sustained focus on cost management, could accelerate sales leverage. EPS growth in the mid-teens or higher is anticipated through the new actions.

Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Monster and price target of $77 vs. the average sell-side PT of $70.17.