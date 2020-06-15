BlackRock (BLK +2.5% ) plans to launch an exchange-traded fund that tracks companies the focus on remote-working, learning, and entertainment, according to an SEC filing.

The world's largest asset manager has filed to register the iShares Virtual Work and Life MultiSector ETF.

It seeks to track the investment results of an "index composed of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that provide products, services and technologies that empower individuals to work remotely, and support an increasingly virtual way of life across entertainment, wellness and learning."

An expected ticker or management fees aren't yet disclosed.