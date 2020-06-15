Casino investors are naturally jittery about COVID-19 news due to the risk of strict social distancing measures staying place, but there are some reasons to be hopeful. Hong Kong-listed Success Universe Deputy Chairman Hoffman Ma Ho Man thinks Chinese officials will quickly get control of a recent COVID-19 flare-up in Beijing.

Beijing authorities have reportedly already shut down several food markets and imposed a lockdown in several residential areas of the city, even with the total new case count since Thursday below 100.

Looking further ahead, Ma says Macau could see an "explosive" rebound in gaming demand from mainland Chinese customers after the current border control measures are lifted in stages, especially at properties closest to the border with Guangdong's Zhuhai. Under the right travel conditions, Ma thinks some properties could see pre-crisis gaming numbers as early as Q4.

