What would Buffett buy now? Wells Fargo analyst Colleen Hansen tackles the question with a detailed screen of the stock universe.

WF's sort methodology: (1) Five-year average return on equity greater than 15%; (2) Five-year average return on invested capital greater than 15%; (3) Debt-to-equity (D/E) less than or equal to 80% of the industry average; (4) Five-year average pretax profit margin 20% higher than the industry average; (5) Attractive valuation (current P/E ratios versus ten-year historical and industry average P/E ratios, price-to-book value current book-value multiples versus historical/industry multiples and price-to-cash flow versus the industry).

After crunching the numbers, the stocks meeting the Buffett-styled filter created by Wells Fargo are Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX).