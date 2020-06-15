Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.72B (-3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ORCL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward.