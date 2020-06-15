J.P. Morgan has reiterated its Overweight rating on Avaya Holdings (AVYA -0.8% ), following up on a call it held with the company's business transformation senior VP.

Compared with newer entrants to its space, Avaya offers customers more potential upgrade paths, the firm says. Its Avaya Cloud Office (offered in partnership with RingCentral (RNG +1.7% )) has launched at a fairly basic level and will see more advanced features brought in over time.

J.P. Morgan has a $16 price target, implying 26.5% upside.