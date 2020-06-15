General Electric (GE +0.8% ) has turned higher after falling as much as 5% following news of the retirement of David Joyce, GE Aviation, the company's largest business by profit and revenues.

Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch says the news is a surprise, thinking Joyce would not have been expected to retire for at least another year, and "more surprising" is GE's move to bring in an outsider - Enbraer's John Slattery - to replace Joyce.

GE shares are reiterated with a Buy rating and $11 price target by Bank of America's Andrew Obin, saying GECAS has a strong and resilient business model with "manageable" writedowns.

GECAS could average free cash flows of $1.5B/year during 2020-22, according to BofA.