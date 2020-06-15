Platinum Group Metals (PLG -5.5% ) said that it has received a formal notice from Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY -5.2% ) that amid the pandemic challenges it does not intend to exercise its option to purchase and earn into a 50.01% interest in the Waterberg Project in which the former holds a 50.2% interest.

Implats will not receive credit at the joint venture level for the funded 55M Rand budget as set out in the joint venture agreements.

PLG has recently received interest in the project from other parties for funding and strategic off-take. Closing of its earlier announced non-brokered private placement on June 2, 2020 is postponed now.