A new multi-year deal between the Denver Broncos and FanDuel (DUEL) makes the football team the first to have a sports betting partnership.

The partnership gives FanDuel access to official Broncos marks and logos to use across FanDuel's online sports betting offering and daily fantasy sports product in Colorado. The agreement also grants FanDuel access to robust marketing assets ranging from in-stadium signage to radio, television and digital advertising to promote its sports betting offerings directly to fans.

The announcement comes on the heels of sports betting become legal in Colorado and FanDuel's launch of its sportsbook online and mobile experience in Colorado in partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH).

Fanduel is owned by Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY, OTC:PDYPF)

Source: Press Release