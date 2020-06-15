Wall Street’s bullish momentum continues, stocks rally in afternoon

Stocks continued their comeback in afternoon trading Monday, moving strongly into positive territory after wiping out early losses. Worries about a spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. proved short-lived as buyers sent shares into the green.

The S&P 500 gained 1.2% at 2:30 PM ET. It was down as much as 2.5% earlier. All of the S&P sectors were higher, with banks leading the charge. The S&P 500 Financials were up 1.6% . The Nasdaq was the strongest of the major indexes, gaining 1.6% .

The market got a boost when the Federal Reserve announced this afternoon that it will be buying individual corporate bonds as well as ETFs. The Fed said it "will begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers."