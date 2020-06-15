Odeon Capital Group say discounters and essentials players continue to win in the war for retail traffic, with the latter still benefiting from being more open than the rest of the market.

"Specialty Apparel and Off-price continue to lag with many doors still closed (or at least until recently), while we are hearing reports about Off-price gaining momentum as store re-open and begin the promotional purge of formerly trapped inventory. Interestingly, we are seeing some directional pressure on Essential retailers early this month as more non-essential options become available to shop in the market."

The firm calls outs a number of retailers for sequential acceleration this month, including Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Home Goods (NYSE:TJX), Madewell, Michael Kors (NYSE:CPRI), Neiman's, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).