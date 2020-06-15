Edison International (EIX +2.2% ) and Sempra Energy (SRE +0.6% ) are initiated with Buy ratings (I, II) and respective $70 and $142 price targets at Seaport Global.

Edison's wildfire risks remain but are now mitigated and the company's valuation discount is "hard to reconcile," while Sempra's strategy of focusing on regulated utilities and deleveraging its balance sheet is viewed positively by Seaport's Angie Storozynski.

EIX's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.

SRE's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.