Contango sees lower Q2 production, 50K barrels diverted to storage
Jun. 15, 2020
- Contango Oil & Gas (MCF -7.5%) reports Q1 production increased more than 3x Y/Y to 18,900 boe/day, at the upper end of guidance of 14K-19K boe/day, primarily due to the White Star Petroleum and Will Energy acquisitions during Q4.
- But the company forecasts Q2 production will decline to 13K-16K boe/day, ~23% lower than in Q1 at the midpoint, citing normal field decline and workover related downtime, as well as diverting 50K barrels during April and May to company storage because of weak oil prices.
- Contango also announces a new amendment to its senior credit facility, including a reduction of its borrowing base to $95M.
- Anticipating delays in finalizing Q1 earnings due to COVID-19 stay-at-home mandates, Contango says it has asked for an extension in filing its 10-Q report.