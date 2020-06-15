Nexstar Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nextar Media (NXST +4.9% ) entered into a multiyear agreement with FreeWheel, A Comcast (CMCSA +1.1% ) company, in order to use its Strata platform offering capabilities for media planning, buying, operations and finance across digital.

Nexstar's digital audience of 106M monthly uniques and the broadcast industry's massive reach to 63% of U.S. TV households can be efficiently accessed by advertisers.

"Our agreement with FreeWheel is consistent with our priority to help our clients optimize high campaign volumes with precise targeting," said Wil Danielson, Head of Revenue, Nexstar Digital.