Price check on U.S. auto
- Morgan Stanley checks in the U.S. auto sector with dealer and manufacturers slowly revving back up.
- "Due to limited inventory, the manufacturers appear to be pulling back on incentives from April & May into June, and 7 manufacturers are no longer supporting 84 month loan terms (leaving 5 manufacturers supporting 84 month loan terms in the market). Higher prices for new vehicles should benefit profitability (with better volumes than expected for 2Q20), and may drive customers into used vehicles," write analyst Adam Jonas and the rest of the MS auto team.
- Auto demand seems to be trending in the right direction after the huge drop from mid- March through May. At last check, new vehicle sales were down 10% Y/Y for the first week of June and used vehicle sales were up for the first week of June.
- The outlook for used car pricing is mixed. Inventory from rental car firms is pressuring pricing, while as offsetting factors, higher new car prices and a weak macro environment could have more consumers looking at used options.
- Related stocks: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG), Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT).