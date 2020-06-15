Crude oil (CL1:COM) swung from sharp early losses to settle with gains, after the United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei voiced confidence that OPEC+ countries with poor compliance to agreed cuts would meet their commitments.

Prices could be back to "normal" within 1-2 years, as cuts nearing 10M bbl/day drain excess barrels from the market, Mazrouei said during a call hosted by the Atlantic Council.

Iraq plans to cut production further this month to comply with the OPEC+ agreement, Reuters reported over the weekend, a move that could instill more confidence in global supply cuts.

Also, the Fed said it will update its purchases of corporate bonds to include individual bonds in addition to exchange-traded funds, which helped lift the broader market.

U.S. July WTI futures ended +2.4% to $37.12/bbl after falling more than 4% in morning trade; August Brent +2.5% to $39.73/bbl.

Energy stocks (XLE -0.2% ), which suffered an early pounding, have since rebounded to near breakeven.

