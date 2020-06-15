JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.4% ) will ask for volunteers to return to its 383 Madison Ave. building in phases starting June 22, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The bank will ramp up to ~50% of its sales and trading staff at the office by mid-July from ~20%.

Other parts of JPMorgan are still finalizing plans for bringing employees back.

Even with most JPMorgan traders working from home during active markets, the bank expects trading revenue to jump 50% Y/Y. That would imply trading revenue of ~$8.1B in Q2, up from $7.23B in Q1, according to Bloomberg.

JPMorgan has been rearranging desks and reformatting floor plans during the past few weeks to ensure social distancing. It has also devised a queue system for elevator banks and reduced capacity of elevators.