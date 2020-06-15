CFRA drops National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to a Strong Sell rating in a late afternoon update. The firm had a prior rating on the beverage stock of Hold.

"We see FIZZ's recent struggles continuing in the coming quarters due to increased competition with recent retail sales data indicating that PepsiCo's Bubly and Coca-Cola's AHA brands continue to take share in the category, which we believe will pressure LaCroix sales volumes, price realizations, and gross margins," warns analyst Garrett Nelson.

Nelson notes that FIZZ possesses a poor earnings track record, with quarterly earnings having fallen short of consensus in five of the past six quarters.

CFRA assigns a price target of $40 on FIZZ with shares trading at a 52-week high and a more bearish earnings outlook both for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year in place.