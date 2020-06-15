Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) inks a $400M mortgage deal with VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) that is secured by the recently opened Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The 5 year mortgage will bear interest at a rate of 7.7% subject to a 2% annual escalation and will be pre-payable beginning in year 3 subject to certain conditions.

Additionally, VICI has agreed to acquire approximately 23 acres of undeveloped land parcels adjacent to the center of the Las Vegas Strip for $4.5M per acre, for total proceeds of approximately $103.5M.

The total expected proceeds from the transactions is approximately $503.5M.

Separately, the company is bringing in fresh funds through the sale of 18M new shares.

Eldorado is on track to merger with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

ERI -2.75% AH to $37.39.

Source: Press Release