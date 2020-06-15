Stocks turn around after Fed follows through on corporate bond support

Stocks reversed course to finish higher after the Fed said it would begin buying a broad portfolio of U.S. corporate bonds.

Dow +0.6% , S&P 500 +0.8% , Nasdaq +1.4% .

Reports also said the Trump administration would issue a rule allowing U.S. companies to work with China's Huawei to develop standards for next generation 5G networks.

U.S. economic data also was encouraging, as a gauge of New York state manufacturing jumped in June by the most on record dating back to 2001.

The events outweighed concerns of a second virus wave and a potentially weaker than expected Chinese economic recovery, which had sent stocks reeling early.

All 11 S&P stock sectors opened in the red but ended with gains, led by financials ( +1.4% ) and consumer staples ( +1.1% ).

U.S. Treasurys erased gains as the risk trade gained momentum, with yields on the 10-year and 30-year notes both ending flat at 0.70% and 1.45%, respectively.