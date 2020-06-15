VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) starts a public offering of 22M shares of common stock, all of which will be offered on a forward basis.

Expects to enter into a forward sale agreement with Morgan Stanley; in connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward purchaser or its affiliates is expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters all of the shares of common stock that will be delivered in the offering.

Underwriters also expect to be granted a greenshoe option for up to an additional 3.3M shares.

VICI intends to deliver, upon full physical settlement of the forward sale agreement on one or more dates no later than three months after the offering is completed.

Expects to use any proceeds from the future settlement of the forward sale pact to fund a portion of a mortgage loan as lender, the purchase price for an acquisition of land, and for general business purposes, which may include the acquisition, development, and improvement of properties, capital expenditures, working capital and the repayment of debt.