Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) closes its offering of convertible senior notes due 2026.

Gross proceeds totaled $1.38B, including the full exercise of the $180M initial purchaser option to buy additional shares.

The initial effective conversion price of the notes was approximately $296.45 per share, a 33% premium to the closing price on June 10.

The proceeds will partially go towards repurchasing for cash a portion of the outstanding convertible notes due 2023.

