Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) agree to amend their master lease in a move that's intended to further both companies' strategies.

The variable rent construct and ETBITDAR-based escalator test in the existing master lease are eliminated.

The portion of the rent subject to escalation will have fixed escalation percentages going forward; both have agreed to no rent escalation in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Escalation will start with a 1.25% increase on each of Oct. 1, 2022 and Oct. 1, 2023, rise to 1.75% for each of two more years, and will rise to 2.0% fixed annual escalator after that.

They extend the master lease's initial term to 20 years, through Sept. 30, 2038 with renewal options of up to an additional 20 years.

Eldorado, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, can replace its Tropicana Evansville and/or Tropicana Greenville properties in thelease with one or more properties from a pre-determined list of existing Eldorado properties, provided that the aggregate replacement value is at least equal to the value of Tropicana Evansville and/or Tropicana Greenville.

Eldorado will be permitted to divest the operations of Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, with GLPI having the option to divest its real property interests in such transaction or retain such interests through a new lease.