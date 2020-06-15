Nio (NYSE:NIO) prices a 72M-ADR offering at $5.95 per ADR. The new shares are due to start trading on June 11.

The company says proceeds will be used for cash investments in NIO China, as well as other working capital needs.

"The company expects NIO China to use the cash investments for research and development of products, services and technology, development of our manufacturing facilities and roll-out of our supply chain, operation and development of our sales and service network and general business support."