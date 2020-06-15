Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) has announced an amendment to its credit agreement that it says will help support it through COVID-19 uncertainties while maintaining compliance with revolving credit terms.

The amendment suspends the springing financial covenant, which requires that its first-lien net leverage ratio not exceed 7.6:1, from Q3 2020 through Q2 of 2021. it also delays the timing of a stepdown in that ratio to 7.1:1 (originally set for Q2 2021) until Q1 2022.

During that time, Clear Channel Outdoor is required to maintain minimum liquidity of $150M, and agree not to make voluntary restricted payments with few exceptions.