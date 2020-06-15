Lennar (NYSE:LEN) resumes its housing starts and land spend to match improving conditions and sees deliveries rising in fiscal Q3 and Q4 from Q2.

Lennar gains 2.7% in after-hours trading.

The rebound started in May and continues into the first two weeks of June.

"Customers moved from rental apartments and from densely populated areas to purchase homes,"said Executive Chairman Stuart Miller. Low interest rates and low inventory levels helped drive the rebound.

Sees fiscal Q3 new orders of 12,800-13,000 and Q4 new orders of 12,000-12,250.

Sees deliveries of 13,200-13,400 homes in Q3 and 14,300-14,600 in Q4.

Fiscal Q2 EPS of $1.65 beats the consensus of $1.22 and increased from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended May 31, 2020 of $5.29B vs. consensus of $5.24B and $5.56B a year earlier.

Q2 deliveries of 12,672 homes was consistent with the year-ago quarter; new orders of 13,015 homes, vs. consensus of 11,040, down 10% with new orders dollar value of $4.86B falling 16%.

Backlog at May 31 was 17,975 homes vs. consensus of 17,050 and fell 6% Y/Y; backlog dollar volume of $7.1B declined 8%.

Conference call on June 16 at 11:00 AM ET.

