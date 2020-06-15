Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) continued strong amid challenging conditions with ~98% of June 2020 cash base rent being paid and collected in line with April and May.

As of June 15, portfolio occupancy stood at ~97% indicating stable cash flow to investors.

With a recent leasing amendment, Morgan Stanley now leases 100% of its Easton Commons Ohio office building through 2025.

To fund acquisitions and operating needs, GOOD stands on a strong capital base of $28.2M, raised through issuing 1.3M shares till date in 2020. Additional $1M funds were raised through Series E perpetual preferred stock.

As of June 15, it has more than $30M of available liquidity via revolving credit facility and cash on hand.