NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) is up 8% postmarket, adding on to a regular session gain of 15.7% , as it notes the NYSE has accepted its plan to regain listing compliance.

The company has through Sept. 27 to get back in compliance with rules it violated by having less than $4M in stockholders' equity (as of March 31) and less than $6M in stockholders' equity (as of Dec. 31), and net losses in its five most recent fiscal years.

It will face delisting after the September deadline if not in compliance.