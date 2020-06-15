First Horizon, IberiaBank merger gets green light from Fed
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and IberiaBank (NASDAQ:IBKC) receive regulatory approval from the Fed for their all-stock merger.
- Upon completion of the merger, the combined company will be one of the largest financial services companies headquartered in the South and one of the top 25 banks in the U.S., by deposits.
- They expect the transaction to be completed on July 1, 2020.
- Under the terms of the merger agreement, IBKC shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IBKC share they own. After closing, ~56% of the combined company will be held by legacy First Horizon shareholders and ~44% will be held by legacy IBKC shareholders.
