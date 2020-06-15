Voyager Digital Canada (OTCQB:VYGVF) closed its non-brokered private placement of 14.48M units for gross proceeds of C$2.9M at a price of C$0.20 per unit.

Each unit comprises of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant with each whole warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one additional share at a price of C$0.30 per share for 24 months from issuance date.

Proceeds will be used for increasing voyager's customer account base through marketing, product development and for other general corporate purposes.

For the PPO, Voyager settled C$103,112 of outstanding payables through the issuance of 515,560 Units at a deemed price of C$0.20 per unit.