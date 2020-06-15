Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) falls 5.3% in after-hours trading after filing a prospectus for up to 23.9M shares of common stock that may be issued upon the exercise of warrants.

The filing also covers up to 53.4M shares of common stock that may be sold by selling security holders from time to time and 890K private warrants.

The private warrants were originally issued in a private placement in connection with the IPO of VectoIQ.

Nikola will receive proceeds from any exercise of warrants for cash, but won't receive proceeds from the sale of securities sold by holders.