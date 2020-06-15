WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is up 10.7% postmarket after reporting an update on its business, including a 7% Y/Y gain in subscribers.

Subscribers as of June 6 rose to 4.9M - 3.8M of them Digital subscribers, and 1.1M Studio + Digital subscribers.

Digital recruitment trends have returned to growth on a weekly basis, vs. the prior year, starting in the middle of April. That's accelerated since then, the company says, and is now trending ahead of weekly growth in Q1 of fiscal 2019, before the escalation of COVID-19 in mid-March.

That's driven total global recruitments back to growth on the weekly basis, beginning in mid-May. Member retention remains above 10 months.

And so it expects digital subscription revenues to make up a bigger part of the revenue mix in Q2.

It's also amended its revolving credit, increasing commitments to $175M from $150M, and raising leverage ratio required.

On June 5, it fully repaid loans outstanding on the revolver, which it had drawn down as a precaution. After that, it had a cash balance of $127M as of June 5.