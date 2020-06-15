Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says its App Store ecosystem supported $519B in billings and sales worldwide in 2019.

Its highest value categories, according to a study by Analysis Group, are mobile commerce, digital goods and services apps, and in-app advertising.

More than 85% of the $519B accrues solely to third-party developers and businesses, as Apple only receives a commission from the billings associated with digital goods and services.

It shows that direct payments to developers from Apple are just a fraction of the total when sales from other sources (such as physical goods and services) are calculated. Sales from physical goods and services made up the largest share of the total, with $413B.